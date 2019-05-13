WATCH: Korea Republic star Son Heung-min wins all Tottenham Hotspur end of season awards

It has been a sensational campaign for Tottenham Hotspur, and at the heart of it has been Son Heung-min. The Korea Republic superstar has been ever present all season, and provided goals and assists just when it mattered.

And he has received just reward for it too, as was seen during the Tottenham Hotspur end of season award ceremony in their stadium.

Sonny ended up winning both the Goal of the Season award as well as the Spurs Player of the Season award, and was felicitated for it in front of thousands of Spurs fans.

It has been a truly remarkable season for Son, and fans seem to agree that this was a deserved choice. For Goal of the Season, it was the brilliant solo run and finish scored against Chelsea that won him the honour, while an overall display earned him the Player of the Season award too.

There is one more game in the season left however, and that’s the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final, where Son will undoubtedly play a major role as Spurs attempt to do the unthinkable and win the biggest trophy ever in their history.

Beating Liverpool will be no easy task, but with Son at his flowing best, anything is possible.