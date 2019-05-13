Premier League 2018/19: Best managers of the season

The 2018/19 Premier League season is done and dusted, and Manchester City have emerged victorious. But only just. Liverpool fought hard, but couldn’t stop Pep Guardiola’s men from retaining their crown. After a pulsating campaign, we now look at the men in charge who helped inspire their teams to wonderful seasons.

#5 Rafael Benitez (Newcastle United)

Big Rafa Benitez was put in charge of Newcastle United to help save them from relegation at a time when finances were low and the owner situation was tumultuous at best.

In the circumstances, what the Spaniard has managed to do has been truly remarkable, and we will be seeing Newcastle in the Premier League once again next season.

Newcastle finished 13th in the end, comfortably safe from the relegation battle and looking on to the future with more hope. Not just that, they even managed to beat Champions Manchester City at home, while thrashing Fulham on the final day of the season.

In Benitez, the Newcastle fans trust.

#4 Javi Gracia (Watford)

What a season Watford have had. The Hornets are through to the FA Cup final where they will play Manchester City at Wembley, and in addition, have ended the Premier League season just outside the top half.

While it can be argued that they should be around seventh spot, it is sensational to think that playing Watford this season has been one of the toughest asks for any team in the top six.

Much of the credit for this fine season must go to Javi Gracia, who transformed the way the club plays, and gave renewed belief to the fans that this was more than just a relegation-threatened team. And who knows, they might just have a major trophy at the end of this stunning campaign.

#3 Nuno Espirito Santo (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Just like Watford, another Premier League side has impressed massively this season in Wolverhampton Wanderers. A team comprising of primarily Portuguese players, Nuno Espirito Santo has stamped his authority on the side and reaped maximum rewards.

The team to beat all the four European finalists this season, Wolves have destroyed the big boys in a league that has seen two sides dominate, and they have their manager to thank for much of it.

The Portuguese flair is set to continue next season, and a seventh place finish along with an FA Cup semi-final appearance is just reward for a truly breathtaking campaign for Wolves.

#2 Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Who would have thought that any Premier League team would score 97 points and not end up winning the trophy? Well, Liverpool sure learned the hard bits of football this season.

Just one defeat all campaign for Klopp’s men, but it still wasn’t enough to win their first domestic title for 30 years. That doesn’t take away from the fact the Reds have been incredible this campaign, and years of effort from their manager has finally paid off.

Liverpool are favourites to win the UEFA Champions League (UCL), and pushed Manchester City to the absolute limit this season, winning hearts all over the world.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane won the Golden Boot award, Virgil Van Dijk won Player of the Season, while Alisson Becker won the Golden Glove, showing just how dominant they were all season. A bitter taste in the end maybe, but Jurgen Klopp has to be respected for how he has transformed this team.

#1 Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

And so he did it again. Pep Guardiola guided Manchester City to yet another Premier League triumph against all odds, ending up with 98 points overall and pipping Liverpool to the crown by the thinnest of margins.

He is the modern day manager that every player wants to play for, and it is obvious that he has all the respect in the world from those who work for him.

An FA Cup final, A League Cup trophy, the Premier League trophy are proof that City are here to stay, and just might be even more powerful as next season rolls in.

To hold your nerve is one thing, to win 14 straight matches is quite another. Man City are the epitome of mental strength, and at the very heart of it is their Spanish-speaking boss who can call himself King of England once again.