Ballon d’Or 2019: 5 Premier League players who might win the prestigious award

With the Premier League season now done and dusted with, the focus now shifts on the players and the efforts they’ve put in to help their respective sides in the season. Though it’s been over 10 years since a Premier League player last won the Ballon d’Or, there are quite a few who have been one of the best in Europe this season.

Here are five such Premier League players who might win the Ballon d’Or 2019.

#5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Arsenal striker, in his first full Premier League season, finished as the joint top scorer with 22 goals. In Europe as well, he has been on song and a crucial part of the Gunners side which has reached the Europa League final.

Aubameyang has eight goals in the Europa League, and 31 goals in 50 appearances across all competitions. With the final against Chelsea still to come, he has an opportunity to improve on his numbers too.

#4 Mohamed Salah

Another one of the Premier League Golden Boot winners, Mohamed Salah proved his doubters wrong with another stupendous season. Along with his 22 goals in the league, the Egyptian has four more in the Champions League and has created as many as 13 goals for his teammate too.

Salah has led from the front as Liverpool ran Manchester City right down to the wire in the Premier League season and made it to the Champions League final as well. Don’t be surprised if the Liverpool talisman adds more to his tally in the UCL final against Tottenham Hotspur.

#3 Raheem Sterling

The Manchester City forward has been a revelation this season. Raheem Sterling has both scored and created goals for his side and has been immense in their Premier League title defence.

With 23 goals and 17 assists across all competitions, Sterling is one of the strongest candidates from the Premier League for the Ballon d’Or award.

#2 Virgil van Dijk

A rock at the back for Liverpool – Virgil van Dijk has been worth every penny the Reds paid for him. The Premier League and PFA Player of the Year, the Dutchman has probably been the prime reason behind Liverpool’s swashbuckling performances this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been the best defensive side in Premier League with as many as 21 clean sheets. On top of that he also has six goals and four assists to his name across all competitions.

#1 Sadio Mane

The Liverpool forward has arguably been their best forward this season and Real Madrid’s interest in him is a proof of that. With 22 Premier League goals and another four in Champions League, Mane will be one of the prime contenders for the Ballon d’Or if he leads Liverpool to the Champions League title.

Mane even has five assists to his name across all competitions and he is one player Klopp would love to hold on to in the summer. However, time will tell if the Liverpool manager is successful in fending off interest from Zinedine Zidane.