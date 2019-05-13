Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might earn more than Jurgen Klopp despite Premier League woes

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly on £7.5million a year – which is only half of what Jose Mourinho earned at the club. However, it’s still more than what his Liverpool counterpart makes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will pocked a cool £7.5million per annum as salary, after he signed a 3 year deal with Manchester United earlier this year to confirm his position as manager of the club.

However, despite only earning half of what his predecessor Jose Mourinho did, the former Molde and Cardiff boss will still earn more than Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who reportedly earns £7 million per year.

Klopp’s managerial prowess has been on full display this season, guiding a rejuvenated Liverpool side to within 1 point of the Premier League title and into the Champions League finals for the second time in two years.

Solskjaer, however, has floundered heavily after a dream start and saw his Manchester United side limp to a sixth placed finish with a 2-0 home defeat to Cardiff in the final gameweek.

As far as maintaining a pay structure adjacent to results, Manchester United have yet again proven that they are a club steeped in the culture of overpaying for talent – much like how they shelled out mega money in wages to Alexis Sanchez and signed on the likes of Ashley Young, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling to new contracts.