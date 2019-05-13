Reports: Number of signings Manchester United will make in the summer revealed

Manchester United’s horrid season came to an end with a 2-0 loss against already relegated Cardiff City at Old Trafford. Quite a few players featured in their last match for the Red Devils and they are set to replace them with multiple incomings.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would want to add a considerable amount of firepower to at least fight for a trophy next season and the club has already set transfer targets. Reports have now emerged revealing the number of signings they will make in the summer.

According to reports in ESPN, United are set to make at least five signings in the upcoming transfer window. The English giants have been linked with players like Jadon Sancho, Declan Rice, Youri Tielemans and Aaron Wan-Bissaka so far but many more could join this list.

Whether or not Manchester United manage to complete all these signings remains to be seen though. But Solskjaer would be pleased if Ed Woodward and co. seal as many deals of players who would improve the side in the long run.