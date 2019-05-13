WATCH: Ander Herrera says final goodbye to Manchester United fans at Old Trafford

Ander Herrera has decided to call it quits on his Manchester United career after an enjoyable spell with the Red Devils.

Herrera is rumoured to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next season, but will always be remembered by United fans as a player who gave his all for the club and was always passionate on the pitch.

After announcing his decision to leave on social media, Herrera said his final goodbyes to Manchester United fans at Old Trafford on an emotional final day for the Spaniard.

We will never forget United 🔴, for ever in our hearts ♥️. THANKS pic.twitter.com/yzP9TDq0xX — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) May 12, 2019

Ander Herrera has a quiet moment with his family after his #MUFC career comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/l1IUGfEaQR — Kris Voakes (@krisvoakes) May 12, 2019

A kiss goodbye from @AnderHerrera as he heads down the tunnel for the final time as a United player [PA] pic.twitter.com/n11pdHoO5N — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) May 12, 2019

No doubt, the United faithful will always remember the contributions of this talented midfield player.