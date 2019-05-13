WATCH: Manchester City fans throw drinks at Manchester United legend Gary Neville

Gary Neville has made his hatred for Liverpool pretty clear in the past, but the Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit would have hoped for better treatment from Manchester City fans on the last day of the season.

After all, Gary made it clear that he was supporting City all season to ensure that Liverpool did not end their League trophy drought this term.

But, Neville got drinks thrown in his face from City fans as he crossed them on what turned out to be an incredible final day of the Premier League campaign.

And he was supporting City all season 🙄 pic.twitter.com/6blqCJEqDG — ZAG-KAG (@1811MAG) May 12, 2019

The video does look rather nasty and Neville is none too pleased with the response he gets from City supporters, highlighting just how intense the rivalry is even within the same city.

Safe to say Neville won’t be roaming around the blue half of Manchester any time soon.