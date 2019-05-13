Manchester United superstar issues an apology after disappointing season, fans want him out

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez apologised to the fans for his disappointing performances in the 2018/19 season and vowed to come back stronger in the next. United fans, however, were having none of it.

Sanchez, ever since his arrival from Arsenal, hasn’t been able to hit the ground running. This season was believed to be the one where the Chilean announces himself to the United fans, however, he could manage only one goal all season in the Premier League.

The English giants ultimately finished sixth and will have to go through a qualifying match to play in the Europa League group stage. After United’ 2-0 loss to Cardiff City on the final day, Sanchez posted an apology on Instagram.

“It was a very tough season…the fan are the ones who deserve an apology as they always support you no matter what happens. Personally, I didn’t perform as much as I was expecting because of unpredictable injuries. Press and people were speculating of things that were not even true. I was always a professional in all aspects.

“I apologise to the fans for not be able to achieve our goals. Nevertheless we are Manchester United! Players and Staff are questioning if we were doing the right thing and if we were giving our best for this football shirt … I’m certain that Manchester United one day will return to be the club, as it was in the old days with Mr. Alex Ferguson, he wrote on Instagram.

The United fans, however, expressed their displeasure, most of whom called for Sanchez’s ouster from the squad.

