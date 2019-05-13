Jurgen Klopp slams those questioning Liverpool’s 30-year English league title drought

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has slammed those questioning Liverpool’s 30-year English league title drought.

The Reds put up a great stand in the title race against Manchester City but couldn’t secure the title even after amassing as many as 97 points and losing only match all season. Pep Guardiola’s men finished a point ahead of Liverpool, with both the sides registering respective wins on the final day.

After Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Wolves, Klopp praised his side for the fight they put up. But was quick to slam those who question the fact that Liverpool are yet to win the Premier League and haven’t won the league title for 30 years.

“I’m not worried,” Klopp said. “That was the season we played. Next season we will play a different season. As long as City are around with the quality and the financial power that they have then it’s not like any other team will pass them easily. That’s clear. We need to be very, very close to perfection to win the Premier League as long as this is the case.

“But we made unbelievably big steps and I really expect more to come, that’s the truth. What that means in the end, I don’t know. But if you see whatever happens to you in life as the only chance you ever had, then I feel a bit sorry for you to be honest.

“There’s a lot to come, a lot of years; it’s all about you and what you do with it, and that’s what we do with it. People will tell us it’s 30 years [since Liverpool won the league] but they have bigger problems, to be honest. We will go again. This team tried it the first time and I really think they did it quite impressively for a first time. And to be on this road and also qualify for the Champions League final is pretty special.

“This team is one of the best to have ever played for Liverpool but we play in a league with other very good teams and we have to accept that, no problem. We will go again, 100%. But give me a few hours to get over what happened today.”