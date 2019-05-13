Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals what fans should expect from Manchester United next season

Manchester United have had one of the most disappointing seasons in their recent history and have a lot to improve on before they can get back on track.

After United’s humiliating 2-0 loss against Cardiff City on the final day, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed what fans should expect from the team for next few seasons along with explaining what went wrong with the side in the last few games.

“The last couple of months have been extremely hard for the team, the club and for the players,” Solskjaer said while in conversation with BBC Radio 5 Live.

Further expanding on how long the road to recovery can be, Solskjaer suggested that Manchester United will have to wait for some time before they can get back to challenging for titles. He also revealed that winning the Europa league would be a realistic ambition.

“More or less the only positive from today is that the season is over. We meet again on 1 July and we will work back to where we belong. To reach the leaders it will take a long time. For ourselves, the short-term focus in the league will be getting into the top four.

“We have got the Europa League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup to go for a trophy because Manchester United can’t go many years without winning a trophy. Jose [Mourinho] won the Europa League last and that is a realistic ambition.

“In the league, the points we are behind the top two, they have been excellent, those two. Absolutely exceptional. And we are five or six points behind Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea. They are the ones we have to make sure we catch up and don’t let anyone closer to us.”