Salah enjoys Premier League Golden Boot win

After scoring 22 Premier League goals this season, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah enjoyed winning the Golden Boot.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah revelled in winning the Premier League Golden Boot once again on Sunday.

Salah shared the prize with team-mate Sadio Mane and Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the trio finished the campaign with 22 goals each.

The Egypt international was unable to find the net in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Wolves at Anfield, where they fell short in the Premier League title race as Manchester City were crowned champions once again.

But Salah was still able to enjoy his Golden Boot, posting an image with the prize and his daughter on Twitter with the words: “Yes, I know we have one at home. This is a new one.”

“Yes, I know we have one at home. This is a new one” pic.twitter.com/9q8L7fSOgB — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 12, 2019

Salah enjoyed a spectacular campaign to win the Golden Boot last season, scoring 32 goals in 36 games.

While he was unable to match that spectacular tally, his 22 this campaign were still enough to secure a share of the prize.