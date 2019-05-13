Rodgers excited by Foxes future as ‘fantastic talents’ emerge

Leicester City are blessed with gifted youngsters and Brendan Rodgers is “very enthused” by what is to come from his squad.

Brendan Rodgers lauded Leicester City’s “top-class” young talents after taking more points off big-six opposition on Sunday en route to a ninth-place finish in the Premier League.

The Foxes, 3-0 winners over Arsenal in their previous home outing, held Europa League finalists Chelsea to a 0-0 draw on the final day of the season.

It left Rodgers with 17 points gained from a possible 30 since arriving from Celtic and the former Liverpool manager expects further growth next term.

James Maddison, Ben Chilwell and Hamza Choudhury are among a promising group of exciting prospects to have enhanced their reputations at an expectant King Power Stadium.

“The players have been absolutely brilliant,” Rodgers said in quotes reported by his club’s website.

“These three months have been invaluable for me to assess the players and I am really encouraged going into next season.

“I think the players have been developing and developing right the way through the season so far.

“In my period now with them there’s so much to be encouraged about.

“We’ve got some fantastic talents, top-class players and we’re looking to increase their level of the quality in our game. I’m very enthused about that.

“If we’re able to have a good pre-season we can hopefully start [next] season very strong.”

Gonzalo Higuain squandered the best of the chances for either side on, but Leicester were largely comfortable in securing a seventh draw to go with their 15 victories and 16 defeats.

“We were obviously playing against top-class players that can create opportunities and they had one early on which we got away with, but we also had chances of our own,” said Rodgers.

“I thought for an end-of-season game it was a good, attacking game.”