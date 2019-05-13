Warnock dismisses Premier League future ahead of Cardiff talks

Having failed to guide the club to Premier League safety, Neil Warnock is unsure of his Cardiff City future.

Neil Warnock revealed he is set for talks on his Cardiff City future as he suggested he does not want to manage in the Premier League again.

The Cardiff boss, now 70 years old, was unable to save his side from relegation back to the Championship, although they went out on a high with a 2-0 win at Manchester United on Sunday.

The Bluebirds have a number of loan signings set to return to their parent clubs and Warnock’s position is uncertain, too, as he acknowledges the scale of the task ahead of them.

“I don’t know [about the future],” he told reporters. “I’m seeing the chairman and the chief executive tomorrow in London.

Ken Choo: “What a way to finish the season! Well done to the team today for that great win. “You fans kept us going until the end. It’s been tough, but we stuck together throughout it all. “Enjoy the summer and see you for the start of 2019/20. #CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/DEsDztCDc5 — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) May 12, 2019

“We’ll talk about the whole club. We’ve lost some good players, [Victor] Camarasa, Harry Arter, [Oumar] Niasse [all on loan] and [injured defender Sol] Bamba is out for a while, so we need to be bringing in three or four good players.

“I’m sure I’ll get the answers as we’ve been too busy to talk.”

Discussing the possibility of coaching in the top flight with either Cardiff or another club, though, Warnock was not enthused.

“I wouldn’t want to manage in the Premier League again,” he said. “I don’t really want to go into it.

“It’ll spoil the day because you’ll pick up on bits and bobs. The players deserve all of the credit today.”