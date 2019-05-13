All the goals that City score are blinding – Oasis star joins title celebrations

Manchester City welcomed Noel Gallagher into their dressing room for a rendition of Wonderwall after they won the Premier League title.
Noel Gallagher rolled out the hits after high-flying Manchester City made it back-to-back Premier League titles.
Pep Guardiola’s men ensured they had no reason to look back in anger upon a relentless battle with Liverpool as they came from behind to beat Brighton and Hove Albion 4-1 on Sunday.
Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan were among the goals and in good voice when former Oasis songwriter Gallagher led a dressing room singalong of his global hit Wonderwall.
When the song and the accompanying album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory scaled the charts in the mid-1990s, City were busy being relegated from the Premier League amid Alan Ball’s beleaguered reign as manager.
Some might say, they have found a brighter day…
— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 12, 2019