It wasn’t even a yellow – Gracia fumes at Holebas’ dismissal

Jose Holebas will miss the FA Cup final against Manchester City next weekend through suspension, much to the frustration of Javi Gracia.

Watford boss Javi Gracia was unhappy with Jose Holebas’ red card in Sunday’s 4-1 defeat to West Ham, ruling the defender out of next weekend’s FA Cup final.

Holebas was dismissed shortly after the interval for bringing down Michail Antonio with his side 2-1 down, Gerard Deulofeu having pulled a goal back for the Hornets after the Hammers had forged ahead through Mark Noble and Manuel Lanzini.

Gracia’s side conceded two more goals when down to 10 men, Marko Arnautovic scoring for Manuel Pellegrini’s side before Noble added his second and West Ham’s fourth from the penalty spot.

Gracia was less than impressed with referee Chris Kavanagh’s decision to dismiss Holebas and says he can scarcely believe that he will now have to sit out the clash with newly crowned Premier League champions Manchester City at Wembley.

“I only say I can’t believe a player will miss the final for that play,” he told a media conference.

“For that contact, I can’t believe it. It wasn’t a foul. There was a lot of fouls in the game. It wasn’t a yellow card and, for sure, it wasn’t a red.”

There was a further concern for Watford when Deulofeu was withdrawn shortly before the hour mark through injury, though Gracia is confident he will be fit to feature against City, stating: “He had a little problem. He had a similar problem during the week. I think he will be ready [for the final].”

Opposite number Pellegrini, meanwhile, was delighted with his side’s display after they secured a top-10 finish at the end of his first season in charge.

“I’m very pleased because we have won the last three games,” he said. “I think to finish the first season in the top half of the table was realistic for where the team is at the moment.

“We have six very strong teams [at the top], and Everton who in the last two or three years have reinforced their squad.

“I think for the first season to finish in the first 10 positions is not bad. We will now try to have a good holiday, then the aim will be to win the first game!”