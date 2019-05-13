Klopp: Catching City won’t be easy – but this is one of the best Liverpool teams ever

Jurgen Klopp sees no reason to doubt Liverpool’s title credentials going forward after they fell just short in 2018-19.

Jurgen Klopp admits it will be difficult to stop Manchester City dominating the Premier League but insists his Liverpool team are one of the best in history and very much up for the fight.

A 2-0 win over Wolves on Sunday was not enough for the Reds to stop City winning back-to-back titles, as they finished the season a point adrift of Pep Guardiola’s men, who won 4-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Liverpool are the first side in English top-flight history to win 30 matches and claim 97 points, and lose only one match, and fail to end the campaign as champions.

Klopp concedes City’s consistency and spending power will make them hard to catch in future, but he is confident Liverpool’s time will come given their improvement over the past 12 months.

“Congratulations for Manchester City, it’s important to say that,” he said. “They played an incredible season. We did as well, but they won it, so congratulations to Pep and all the people at City.

“As long as City are around with the quality that they have and the financial power and all that stuff, it’s not that any other team will pass them easily. That’s clear.

“We need to be very, very close to perfection to win the Premier League. We made unbelievably big steps and I really expect more to come, that’s the truth.

“What that means in the end, I don’t know. But if you see whatever happens to you in life as the only chance you ever had, then I feel a bit for you, to be honest.

“People will tell us it’s 30 years or whatever [since Liverpool won the league] but they have bigger problems. We will go again. This team tried it the first time, and I really think they did it quite impressively for a first time.

“And to be on this road and also qualify for the Champions League final, it’s pretty special. This team is one of the best to have ever played for Liverpool, 100 per cent. But we play in the league with other very good teams and we have to accept that, no problem.

“Ninety-seven points was incredible. And only because City is there, it’s not enough. In each other country it would have been easily enough but here, that’s how it is. No problem with that. That is the competition we are in.

“This club is in its best moment for a long, long time and it will not end because there is one team with a point more. This team is not a finished article. We will go again, 100 per cent.”