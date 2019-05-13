Sane: Winning titles is like an addiction!

A second Premier League title in a row for Manchester City fed Leroy Sane’s addiction for titles, he revealed.

Leroy Sane described winning Premier League titles as “like an addiction” after helping Manchester City to another triumph on Sunday.

City defended their top-flight crown, beating Brighton and Hove Albion 4-1 on the final day to hold off Liverpool in the run-in, finishing on 98 points, one ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Sane joined City from Schalke in 2016 and was delighted to be able to celebrate another piece of silverware, describing the feeling it provides.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” the winger told Sky Sports. “It feels like a longer season this season but it’s the same feeling.

“When you get the trophy, you get the feeling for it and the it’s kind of like an addiction. You just want to win it again and again

“We are really motivated. To win a trophy is just an unbelievable feeling. Now we have another final [in the FA Cup] and everybody is really excited about it.”

Sane started just 21 league matches this season as he struggled to replicate his 2017-18 form, and he hopes to improve next term.

“I didn’t have that many games like last season, but everybody knows we have a really strong squad,” he said. “I just try to give my best all the time, leave it on the pitch and play as many games as we can.

“Now we have one game left. Next season is a different season. Obviously it will be my target to stay every single game in the first XI.”