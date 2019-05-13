Salah shares Golden Boot with Mane and Aubameyang

For the second season in a row, Mohamed Salah won the Premier League’s Golden Boot – but this time he shared the prize with two others.

Salah went into the final day of the season two clear of the chasing pack but he failed to find the net as Manchester City retained the title ahead of the Reds.

The Egypt star could not match his incredible return of 32 Premier League goals from last term, but 22 was enough to share the award with two fellow Africans.

Aubameyang hit a double in Arsenal’s 3-1 win at Burnley while Mane scored both Liverpool goals in their 2-0 home win against Wolves on Sunday.

Here it is! Congratulations, Auba – @PremierLeague golden boot winner 2018/19 pic.twitter.com/GoSp8RJyEP — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 12, 2019

Salah follows players including Harry Kane, Robin van Persie, Thierry Henry, Michael Owen and Alan Shearer in winning the award in successive seasons.

City’s record goalscorer Sergio Aguero ended the season on 21 goals after scoring his side’s equaliser at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Two-time Golden Boot winner Kane again had a season heavily disrupted by injury, with the Tottenham striker bidding to recover from an ankle problem in time for the Champions League final against Liverpool on June 1.

Ederson and Alisson were level on 20 clean sheets apiece going into the final day but Liverpool shut out Wolves while City conceded at Brighton, meaning the Reds goalkeeper won his first Golden Glove.

A brilliant debut season for the Reds. Our @Alissonbecker wins the @premierleague Golden Glove, with 21 clean sheets. pic.twitter.com/RXABGgmXbm — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 12, 2019

Golden Boot final standings:

Mohamed Salah 22, Sadio Mane 22, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 22, Sergio Aguero 21, Jamie Vardy 18, Harry Kane 17, Raheem Sterling 17, Eden Hazard 16.

Golden Glove final standings:

Alisson 21, Ederson 20, Kepa Arrizabalaga 14, Jordan Pickford 14, Hugo Lloris 12.