Premier League 2018/19: Eden Hazard finishes as top playmaker

And just like that, another chapter of the Premier League closes. Manchester City were the winners in this one, pipping Liverpool to the title in an unforgettable race. However, when it comes to individual awards, City stars were left behind. Eden Hazard pipped some of them to finish the season with most assists.

Eden Hazard finished the season with fifteen assists to his name, one more than Ryan Fraser of Bournemouth. Liverpool youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen finished joint third with twelve assists each. Andrew Robertson followed with eleven to his name.

Meanwhile, despite blanking on the final matchday, Eden Hazard still managed to provide the most goal contributions by a player in the 2018/19 Premier League season. The Belgian scored sixteen times to compliment his fifteen assists, coming to a total of thirty-one contributions. Mohamed Salah finished second with thirty.

As it happens, this might turn out to be Hazard’s final season with Chelsea Football Club, with the Belgium National Team skipper touted to move to La Liga with Real Madrid.