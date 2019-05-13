Liverpool’s Alisson equals Manchester United legend’s record en route to Premier League Golden Glove

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker claimed the English Premier League Golden Glove for the 2018/19 season after keeping a record 21 clean sheets in the season.

The Brazilian was one of the vital cogs in Liverpool’s push for the league title which saw them amass 97 points and still lose the race to Manchester City, who managed one more. The Reds conceded the least number of goals – 22 – in the league, managing 21 clean sheets.

With this, the Liverpool shot-stopper registered his name in the Premier League record book. Along with surpassing Pepe Reina’s record of 20 clean sheets (2005/06 & 2008/09), he drew level with Manchester United’s Edwin van der Sar (2008/09 season). Petr Cech still holds the record of most clean sheets in a season with 24 in the 2004/05 season.

Only three goalkeepers have won the Premier League Golden Glove award in their debut season in the competition: 🔵 Petr Cech

🔴 Pepe Reina

🔴 Alisson Liverpool do the double. pic.twitter.com/PbN51tyH0y — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 12, 2019