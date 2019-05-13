WATCH: Manchester United fans tell apologetic Paul Pogba to leave the club after Cardiff City loss

Manchester United fans directed their anger at star midfielder Paul Pogba after Manchester United lost 2-0 at home to relegated Cardiff City.

Manchester United’s trend of lackluster performances continued as they were punished by lowly Cardiff City in the final game of the Premier League season.

The result of the match didn’t have a bearing on the table as Manchester United would still have finished sixth even if they had won, but it was an opportunity spurned to send the home fans happy.

Understandably then, they were quite displeased at their team’s performance and directed much of their chagrin at star midfielder Paul Pogba – who didn’t have a great game.

Pogba didn’t have a bad game either but – with his Real Madrid flirtations fresh on the mind – has been an easy target for the United faithful of late.

Here, United fans are seen calling for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sell Paul Pogba in the summer and hearing that, the French World Cup winner is seen bringing his hands together in apology.

Meanwhile, the crowd can also be heard cheering for Ander Herrera, who announced that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season.