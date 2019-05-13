Raheem Sterling’s GTA San Andreas tribute after Manchester City win Premier League

Manchester City scripted history by retaining the Premier League title on Sunday, as they defeated Brighton and Hove Albion 4-1 on the final matchday.

City finished the season with 98 points from 38 games, while second-placed Liverpool fell agonizingly short of the title themselves, with 97 points from the same number of matches.

Speaking of the final gameweek, Manchester City needed just a win to assure themselves of the Premier League title. They had an initial scare from Brighton, who gained an early lead via Glenn Murray in the 27th minute. In a parallel game, Liverpool were leading 1-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and hence at that moment, they were the favourites to finish the season as Champions.

But then the Sky Blues equalized via Sergio Aguero in the 28th minute, and gained a vital lead ten minutes later as Aymeric Laporte scored.

Goals from Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan in the second half, helped City put the game to bed, and eventually lift the 2018-19 Premier League trophy.

Meanwhile, City’s winger Raheem Sterling posted a hilarious Grand Theft Auto (GTA): San Andreas tribute meme just as celebrations were beginning at the Etihad Stadium.

The England international is pictured as the lead in an edit of the popular video game meme, wherein he says, “Ah ****, here we go again.”

As you can guess, the statement is a direct reference to the Sky Blues winning the title for the second season in a row.

In 2017-18, they won the trophy having scored 100 points from 38 games, while this time they fell just two points short of the three-figure mark – which in turn means a whopping overall total of 198 points from just two seasons, at an average of 2.6 points per game during this period.