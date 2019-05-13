WATCH: Everton fans chant “You lost the league at Goodison Park” as Liverpool fall short of Premier League

Everton fans found a glorious opportunity to mock their city rivals Liverpool and they certainly did not hold back. Liverpool found a way to beat Wolves on the final day of the season, but still lost the Premier League to Manchester City.

Everton fans can be seen chanting “You lost the league at Goodison Park” towards Liverpool in connection with the 0-0 draw the two Merseyside teams shared earlier in the season.

It does seem a bit harsh on the Red half of Merseyside considering the incredible performance the players have given all season, but football is far from fair and fans have a mind of their own.

Manchester City triumphed over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium by a 4-1 away scoreline to pick up their second consecutive Premier League trophy and hand Liverpool a crushing blow in their hopes to win their first ever Premier League crown.