Premier League Golden Boot: History is made as 3 strikers tied on 22 goals

On Sunday, Manchester City survived an initial scare from Brighton and Hove Albion to concede an early goal before netting four goals in reply, en-route to retaining their Premier League title from last season.

City finished first with 98 points from 38 games, while second-placed Liverpool fell agonizingly short of the title themselves, at 97 points from 38 matches.

The 2018-19 Premier League season also witnessed a new record in term of the number of goals scored in all – as the ball crossed the goal-line a total of 1072 times. This is the highest number of goals scored ever, in a single Premier League season with 38 gameweeks.

Several goalscorers were in prime form, and as a result, the season also witnessed a hotly-contested race for the Premier League golden boot. The race incidentally ended in dramatic fashion today, as three players – Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane (both from Liverpool) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) finished the season as the top-scorers, with 22 goals each.

Top Scorers Latest Salah 22

Auba 22

Mane 22 Feel d African power 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾#LIVWOL#BURARS — Alajiii (@sadiqipedia) May 12, 2019

As you can see, all the three top-scorers are based in Africa – Salah is from Egypt, Mane is from Senegal and Aubameyang is from Gabon.

This is the first time in Premier League history that three players will share the Golden Boot honours. This is also the first time that more than one African player earns the award in the same season.

Mohamed Salah was the golden boot winner in the 2017-18 season as well, and he capped off a brilliant season by winning the award this time as well.