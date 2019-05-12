Premier League |

Twitter savagely trolls Liverpool as Manchester City win the Premier League title

Manchester City registered a resounding 4-1 comeback victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on the final day to win the Premier League title and deny Liverpool the chance to lift their first ever PL trophy.

Liverpool fans started believing when Sadio Mane gave them an early lead against Wolves and Glenn Murray sent Brighton ahead 27 minutes into their encounter against City. However, Pep Guardiola’s men roared back into the match with four goals, two on each side of half-time.

While Sergio Aguero equalised for them, Aymeric Laporte gave them the lead. Riyadh Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan completed the proceedings to hand City their second Premier League title in a row.

And Liverpool having been denied another league title, were trolled to no ends by football fans.

 

 

