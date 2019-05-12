WATCH: Riyad Mahrez scores screamer to make it 3-1 to Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez scored an absolute screamer to make it 3-1 to Manchester City against Brighton and take them ever closer to yet another Premier League crown.

Mahrez received the ball around the edge of the box and took a wonderful touch to shift the ball onto his right foot and beat one man, before unleashing an unstoppable strike with his weaker right into the top corner.

The goal means City will win the Premier League title by one point if things stay as they are, with Liverpool leading Wolves 1-0 in the other game as things stand. No doubt, this goal puts City in the driver’s seat.