Cardiff City fans mock former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after going 2-0 up against Manchester United

Manchester United have probably had the worst season in their recent history and their campaign took another turn for the worse as they went 2-0 down to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s former side Cardiff City at Old Trafford on the final day.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scored twice, in the 23rd minute from the spot and then after the half-time, in the 54th minute. This left Manchester United almost certain to finish on the sixth spot, facing a possible qualification Europa League match in July.

As Cardiff City led at Old Trafford, their fans started chants against their former coach, calling him ‘a s**t Neil Warnock’, Cardiff’s current manager. The Welsh club have already been relegated from the Premier League and have nothing more to lose.

Under Solskjaer’s managerial reign as well Cardiff were relegated from the Premier League.

