Cardiff City fans mock former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after going 2-0 up against Manchester United

Manchester United have probably had the worst season in their recent history and their campaign took another turn for the worse as they went 2-0 down to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s former side Cardiff City at Old Trafford on the final day.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scored twice, in the 23rd minute from the spot and then after the half-time, in the 54th minute. This left Manchester United almost certain to finish on the sixth spot, facing a possible qualification Europa League match in July.

As Cardiff City led at Old Trafford, their fans started chants against their former coach, calling him ‘a s**t Neil Warnock’, Cardiff’s current manager. The Welsh club have already been relegated from the Premier League and have nothing more to lose.

“You’re just a s*** Neil Warnock” is the chant from Cardiff fans at their former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) May 12, 2019

Under Solskjaer’s managerial reign as well Cardiff were relegated from the Premier League.