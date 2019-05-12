Reports: Wolves fans expertly troll Liverpool by faking Brighton goal celebrations

Liverpool and Manchester City went into the final day of the Premier League knowing that favourable results in their favour would seal the title either way. As a result, the fans of both teams were nervous to the very extreme. And Wolves fans reportedly used that very fact to troll Anfield expertly.

On a day when nerves were aplenty around Anfield, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ supporters decided to troll their opponents Liverpool expertly.

Reportedly, the away fans started fake Brighton goal celebrations inside Liverpool’s home ground, tricking the Kop into thinking that their title rivals had fallen behind again!

However, in reality, Manchester City led Brighton by two goals to one, keeping their hands firmly on the steering wheel.

Suggestion that Wolves supporters are starting up the fake Brighton goal celebrations at Anfield, setting off the rest of the stadium. — Sam Cunningham (@samcunningham) May 12, 2019

Liverpool sent Anfield into a frenzy when Sadio Mane scored first in either game. The Senegalese thundered the ball in following a superb pull back by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Their joy was doubled when they heard that Brighton had taken the lead against Manchester City at the Amex Stadium. However, both the celebrations at Anfield and the Seagulls’ lead didn’t last long as Sergio Aguero equalized shortly after going behind. Aymeric Laporte then headed the ball in to give the Citizens the lead before half time.