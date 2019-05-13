Liverpool 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: 5 talking points as Liverpool’s season ends in heroic failure with 97 points

Liverpool’s two goal victory was not enough to claim the title but the Reds end this campaign with their heads held high. Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points from the game.

#5 21 minutes of heaven

For 21 minutes, Liverpool were on top of the English Premier League. The Reds were cruising courtesy of an early goal by Sadio Mane and in the meanwhile, Glenn Murray scored at Brighton just as the clock struck 27, to send shockwaves across the entire league.

Television viewers didn’t even have to switch channels, for the sudden burst of distinctly celebratory noise at Anfield made clear what had just happened.

Sergio Aguero scored just one minute later to draw the Champions level before Laporte restored the status quo 11 minutes later, ending Liverpool’s 21 minute journey in dreamland.

#4 Wolves give nervous Reds a scare

It wasn’t all smooth-sailing for the Merseysiders who were given some scares by a Wolves outfit who weren’t at all prepared to roll over and die. The most clear-cut opportunities fell, as they should have, to Raul Jiminez.

The striker, however, uncharacteristically failed to convert any, with a combination of poor finishing and good goalkeeping denying Wolves the opportunity to make more of the impetus that they had given themselves.

#3 Sadio Mane forces three-way tie for golden boot

Trailing Mohamed Salah by two goals at kick-off, Sadio Mane’s sensational two goal salvo was enough to force a tie for the golden-boot race, but sadly not quite enough to claim a first Premier League title.

The Liverpool duo might have thought they were joint-winners at full-time, only for Aubameyang to draw level with them late-on – meaning the prize will have to be shared by all three of them this season.

#2 The most heroic of failures

Jurgen Klopp’s men end the season with a mind-boggling 97 points – the third highest tally ever, the first two being Manchester City’s points total(s) in the past two seasons.

The Kop can consider themselves unlucky, having come up against such a force of nature in Pep Guardiola’s City side. Indeed, a tally of 97 points would have been enough to claim the title in 9 of the past 10 seasons.

Alas, not this one.

#1 European destiny awaits

For this Liverpool side, there is no shame in losing to a team like Manchester City, especially considering the perspective the last 10 days have given them. Overturning a 4-goal deficit against a Lionel Messi-led Barcelona is no mean feat and a Champions League final appearance will surely cushion the blow of this failure.

5 European Cups already glitter in their trophy case and there is no doubt the entire city is waiting with bated breath for their European destiny to fulfill itself.