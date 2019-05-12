Barcelona interest is ‘flattering’ – Lacazette

Speculation around Alexandre Lacazette’s future at Arsenal is mounting after he described interest from Barcelona as “flattering”.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette said he was flattered by rumoured interest from Barcelona as he added to mounting speculation a transfer away from Emirates Stadium could be in the offing.

Reports in Spain suggest Barcelona see the 27-year-old as an ideal alternative should their attempts to sign Antoine Griezmann continue to prove fruitless, and Lacazette indicated he would be open to a move to Camp Nou.

When asked about the Catalan club’s apparent interest by French broadcaster Telefoot, he said: “It’s flattering.”

Lacazette joined Arsenal from Lyon in July 2017 for a reported fee of £52.7million.

His Premier League goal tally stood at 13 in 35 appearances ahead of Arsenal’s final-day clash with Burnley – his lowest domestic return in a single season since 2012-13.

Introducing our 2018/19 Player of the Season… Alex Lacazette! Big congratulations, @LacazetteAlex — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 3, 2019

Despite his consistent goal-scoring at club level over the last five years, Lacazette has started just five games for France during that time.

The Gunners forward, whose last cap came in 2017, remains hopeful Les Blues coach Didier Deschamps will call upon him, saying: “I’ve been playing well for a while.

“The coach has said he has his group. I’m working on my side and I’m waiting for my time if it comes.”