Liverpool v Wolves: Mohamed Salah returns for title decider

The Golden Boot leader missed the Barcelona comeback but Mohamed Salah is back in the Liverpool side to face Wolves at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah returns to the Liverpool team for their Premier League title decider at home to Wolves.

Salah was substituted in Liverpool’s last league game, a dramatic 3-2 win at Newcastle United, after a collision with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

He subsequently missed Liverpool’s stunning 4-0 victory over Barcelona that booked a place in the Champions League final against Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp indicated Salah would be fit to face Wolves at Anfield on Sunday and he is included in a team still without injured forward Roberto Firmino.

Divock Origi, who hit a brace to sensationally knock out Barcelona, therefore retains his place in attack.

TEAM NEWS Our final @premierleague starting line-up of the season, as we take on @Wolves. #LIVWOL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 12, 2019

Captain Jordan Henderson is also fit despite sustaining a knee knock against Barca, as is left-back Andy Robertson, who was substituted at half-time.

Liverpool must hope defending champions Manchester City slip up in their last game, away to Brighton and Hove Albion, if they are to be crowned champions.

Salah is leading the race for the Golden Boot on 22 goals, sitting two clear of Sergio Aguero, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reds team-mate Sadio Mane.