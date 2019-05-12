WATCH: Aymeric Laporte makes it 2-1 to Manchester City against Brighton

Aymeric Laporte made it 2-1 and advantage Manchester City in the title race as yet another twist and turn sees the title going to the Etihad Stadium as things stand.

Laporte scored through a header and established a lead for the Champions for the first time in the game, rising highest and scoring what could be a very important goal for the Cityzens.

Despite Liverpool winning, as things stand, City would win the Premier League title for the second time in a row by just one solitary point.

Sergio Aguero had equalised for the Sky Blues after Glenn Murray had given Brighton a shock lead in this game.