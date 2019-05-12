Watch: Sergio Aguero equalises for Manchester City after Brighton take shock lead on final day of Premier League

The final day of the English Premier League is upon us with all the 20 sides fighting it out in the last round of matches across England.

But all the eyes are on the title race between the two giants – Liverpool and Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side started the final day a point ahead of fellow title contenders Liverpool but it were the Merseysiders who drew first blood through Sadio Mane.

City were pegged back further after Brighton took a shock lead through Glenn Murray in the 27th minute. However, City didn’t take long to hit back and it was David Silva’s trickery which sent Sergio Aguero through on goal.

The Argentine equalised for his side just a minute later to get them closer to Liverpool who themselves lead in their match against Wolves at Anfield. City, on the other hand, are currently ahead too as Aymeric Laporte scored for them in the 38th minute.

With Laporte’s goal, City are now one point ahead of Liverpool on the table.