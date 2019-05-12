WATCH: Brighton stun Manchester City to take the lead in crucial Premier League match

Manchester City knew they needed to be on top of their game to pip rivals Liverpool to the title. However, the Citizens were given the shock of their life when they went behind to Brighton midway through the first half. Elsewhere, at Anfield, the crowd erupted in joy.

Manchester City started off on a shaky note against Premier League strugglers Brighton and Hove Albion. The Citizens were startled by the oppositions will to take the ball and run at their defence.

Alireza Jahanbaksh went close for the Seagulls before Glenn Murray drove a dagger through the City hearts.

Murray headed home from close range after Pascal Gross had whipped in a stunning corner. However, the Citizens’ dejection lasted only for a short while, as they equalized just moments later.