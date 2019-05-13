Premier League 2018/19: Five talking points as Manchester City survive early scare to lift the Premier League title

Champions of England once again! They had to suffer for about a minute but Manchester City are the Premier League champions yet again. In a match which had a whole lot at stake, here are five things worth talking about.

#1 Brighton stun City with early goal

Manchester City took on Brighton and Hove Albion knowing that a win would be enough for them to lift their second consecutive Premier League title. Brighton, on the other hand, were playing for pride, having already secured their top-flight status for another year.

However, much to the surprise of everyone, it was the side with nothing on stake who took the lead in the match. The evergreen Glenn Murray headed a Pascal Gross corner ahead of Ederson, sending both the Amex and the Anfield into a frenzy.

Nevertheless, their lead wasn’t to last for long courtesy of one special striker.

#2 Aguerooooooo!

It wasn’t the same minute, it wasn’t the same situation, but Sergio Aguero stepped up for Manchester City, once again, when they needed him the most.

Brighton had taken the lead much to the delight of the Anfield crowd miles away. However, the Manchester City hitman ensured that their collective joy was shortlived, as he scored in the twenty-eighth minute to tie the scores.

The goal was extremely crucial for the Citizens as they used the momentum to take the lead shortly after.

#3 Laporte hands City the advantage

Aymeric Laporte has been a key cog in the Manchester City machine this season. The Frenchman has started thirty-five of their thirty-eight games, keeping twenty clean sheets during the same time. However, the former Athletic Bilbao man will probably be remembered best for his contribution at the other end of the pitch.

Laporte ghosted in between the Brighton defenders during a corner to head the ball into the back of the net with relative ease. The Frenchman put his side up by two goals to one, handing them the lead back in the 2018/19 Premier League title race.

#4 Mahrez’s finest hour

Riyad Mahrez moved to Manchester City in the summer transfer window of 2018. The Algerian remained the only big name player signed by Pep Guardiola during the window, with the Spaniard choosing to retain much of his previous squad.

However, the former Leicester City man had a difficult time adjusting to life in Manchester. He started just twenty-six times for the Citizens, scoring six and assisting four in the league. Despite that, he was handed a surprise start by the manager in the final match of the season.

And Mahrez stepped up to the task. Despite not being overly involved, the Algerian provided two key contributions. He assisted Laporte first, following a corner, to score the equalizer before scoring one himself to seal the win.

#5 Any stopping the City juggernaut?

Liverpool finished the 2018/19 Premier League season on ninety-seven points. On any previous occasion bar one, the points total would have been enough to hand them the title. However, the Reds were left to console themselves in the end, as Manchester City beat them to the finish line by one point.

Pep Guardiola has now won the Premier League title with City in two of his three seasons. The Spaniard has done so by implementing an attractive style of football as well with the Citizens racking up a combined one hundred and ninety-eight points total during those two seasons.

At this moment, there seems to be no way of stopping the back-to-back Premier League champions. But the rest will be hoping to provide much more of a challenge next year, as they go looking for the Holy Grail yet again.