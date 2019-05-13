Premier League 2018/19: Underperforming XI of the season

The 2018/19 English Premier League season has now come to its end and it won’t be before three months that we’ll see our favourite superstar back in action in what is probably the best football league in the world.

Now before a season, everyone has high expectations of some of their team’s stars and while mostly they live up to the billing, there are times when they find the going tough. This XI is made of these stars – players who were expected to light up the Premier League this season but only ended up disappointing their fans.

GK – David de Gea

Man United missed opportunity after David de Gea fluffed lines against Chelsea

The Manchester United shot-stopper has carried the club on his shoulders over the past four seasons. However, 2018/19 will be one to forget for the Spaniard.

After accumulating as many as 18 clean sheets last season, De Gea was reduced to only seven clean sheets this season with United shipping in as many as 54 goals, most among the top six, and second most among the top 10 of the league. He made more mistakes which led to goals in one season than he had in all his previous seasons for United.

RB – Ashley Young

The responsibility of captaining Manchester United brings with it the pressure of putting up respectful performances every week. However, Young failed miserably in doing so and thus finds himself in our underperforming XI.

Though he is not amongst the best full-backs in the league, Young was supposed to lead a United side which struggled throughout the season from the front and he didn’t. In the 29 appearances he made in the league, the Englishman offered little going forward and was pathetic at the back too.

CB – Shkodran Mustafi

The Arsenal centre-back was one of the worst performers for his side this season, and one of the prime reasons why they have failed to finish in the top four. While Arsenal’s forwards were in the form of their life, scoring as many as 70 goals in the season, their defenders have let them down.

Mustafi has been involved in mistakes which led to Arsenal conceding on multiple occasions and he is one player which Arsenal fans want out in the summer transfer window.

CB – Chris Smalling

The Manchester United player was another one of the defenders who underperformed massively and let their fans down. Playing in 24 of the 38 matches for them, Smalling couldn’t stop United from conceding as many as 54 goals.

The defender even signed a contract which would keep him at the club till 2022. Not sure how the United fans think about it, though!

LB – Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso has been another full-back who has underperformed this season and mostly on the defending side of things. While he doesn’t fear bombing forward on the left flank, he often leaves a lot of space for opposition wingers to run in.

He managed two and six assists in the league season but Chelsea fans would want much more from him next season as they cannot sign new players in the window.

CM – Naby Keita

The Liverpool midfielder was believed to be one of the best signings Liverpool have made in recent history, but his performances turned out to be disappointing. In 25 appearances, he managed two goals and an assist, much lesser than what was expected of him.

The form of fellow midfielders kept him out of the side on multiple occasions and he would want to put in much-improved performances next season.

CM – Fred

The Manchester United midfielder was a high profile signing for the club but it turned out to be disastrous, at least in the league. Kept out of the team due to his questionable form, Fred could muster only a goal and an assist in 17 appearances.

Though his form improved in the latter half of the season, he needs to up the ante in the upcoming season to cement his spot in the XI.

CAM – Mesut Ozil

Widely believed to be Arsenal’s best player, Mesut Ozil’s questionable performances were shadowed by the swashbuckling performances Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have put up.

Ozil, who is the fastest to reach 50 PL assists in history, could create only two goals for his teammates in the league. He scored only five goals as well, which doesn’t help his case.

FW – Alexis Sanchez

One of the biggest flops of recent history, Alexis Sanchez has got to be on this XI. The Manchester United forward had possibly the worst season of his life, one he would want to forget soon.

In 20 appearances, Sanchez managed only one goal and three assists, nowhere near the standards he had set for himself during his time at Arsenal.

FW – Andre Schurrle

The German forward arrived at Fulham with a lot expected of him. However, the former Premier League winner failed to even keep Fulham in the league.

Schurrle scored only six goals, assisting none in the 24 appearances he made. Though he might not be staying at Fulham after this season, he would want to leave this season behind him, and soon.

FW – Romelu Lukaku

The Manchester United striker, when signed from Everton, was expected to set the league on fire. However, after a decent first season, his form nosedived and he has been on the fringes of the starting XI since.

In 32 matches this season, the Belgian scored 12 goals and provided one more. He missed as many as 15 big chances, which clearly came back to haunt United as they missed out on Champions League qualification.