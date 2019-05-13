Premier League 2018/19: Best XI of the season

And another one bites the dust! The Premier League 2018/19 season is officially over with Manchester City claiming their second title in a row. However, who were the star performers for the Citizens and which other Premier League stars shone throughout the season. Here are the best eleven:

GK: Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Liverpool were handed a massive blow in January 2018, when Philippe Coutinho moved to FC Barcelona for €120 Million transfer fees. However, the Reds were quick to invest the money they received into positions that needed fixing. One of them was centre back, which was filled by Virgil van Dijk in the January window itself.

The other position was that of the goalkeeper. In the summer transfer window of 2019, Liverpool bought Alisson Becker from AS Roma for a then world record fees for a goalkeeper. And it’s safe to say that the Brazilian has repaid every single penny.

Alisson leads the league in clean sheets jointly with Manchester City’s Ederson, with both keeping twenty so far. He has also made seventy-four saves while conceding just twenty-two goals in thirty-seven matches.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Liverpool star Trent ALexander-Arnold has been a fixture at the right-hand side since last season. However, the Englishman has realized his true potential during this campaign, beating the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Ricardo Pereira as the best right back in the league.

Alexander-Arnold has been a constant in Liverpool defence throughout the season and has helped his side concede just twenty-two goals. However, the young full-back has been equally impressive going forward and has eleven assists to his name, just four fewer than assist leader Eden Hazard.

He has featured in just twenty-eight games so far in the league this season and also has a goal to his name.

CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk arrived at Anfield during January 2018 and made an instant impact, scoring the winner against fierce rivals Everton in his official debut. However, what he has done for Liverpool since is far more impressive.

The Dutchman has been a Goliath in defence for Liverpool this season. In fact, such has been his significance that no player in the league has been able to dribble past him, so far!

The former Southampton man has started all thirty-seven league games for Liverpool this season, scoring four times and assisting twice from the centre back position. He has also played a key part in building from the back and has played the second most successful passes in the league.

CB: Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City)

In a predominantly ‘red’ defence, Aymeric Laporte is the only blue star! The Frenchman has had a successful season with Manchester City, having been a permanent fixture in defence all through the season.

Just like Virgil van Dijk, Laporte has been good at both his defensive and play-building duties. At the back, he has conceded just twenty-two goals, the joint lowest with Liverpool. The former Athletic Bilbao man is also third behind Jorginho and Virgil van Dijk in the numbers of passes played.

Meanwhile, Laporte has also contributed at the other end of the pitch, scoring twice and assisting three times in thirty-four matches.

LB: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Like his teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson has been the standout performer at the left side of the defence. The Liverpool man has had a considerable impact at both ends of the pitch and has even earned himself a place in the PFA Team of the Year.

Defensively, Robertson has been a part of the unit which has kept twenty clean sheets this seasons while conceding just twenty-two goals.

Offensively, the Scotsman also has eleven assists to his name and is joint fourth with teammate Alexander-Arnold. He has also supplied the seventh most passes in the league this season.

CM: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Fabinho’s arrival at Anfield was one of the most shocking transfers of the 2019 summer window. However, the Brazilian wasn’t an instant hit in the league and was restricted to the sidelines for much of the earlier part of the campaign.

Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp put his faith in the former Monaco man after the turn of the year and he has been a permanent fixture of the Liverpool team ever since. Fabinho has helped balance the Reds midfield, with two more attacking midfielders playing either side of him. He has also helped the Liverpool defence by providing excellent cover to Van Dijk and Co.

He also has one goal and two assists to his name.

CM: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

During his AS Monaco days, Bernardo Silva was one of the most in-demand wingers in world football. Pep Guardiola won the race for him, brought him to Premier League, and turned him into a central midfielder! It’s fair to say that that move has paid dividends.

Silva has been a standout performer for the Citizens in central midfield this season, keeping out the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva at times. The Portuguese international has appeared for Manchester City on thirty-six occasions and has fourteen goal contributions to his name.

The Manchester City man has also created ten big chances while playing more than one thousand and sixteen hundred passes with almost 86 per cent accuracy.

AM: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

One season wonder they said?

Mohamed Salah has proven his critics wrong and in some style. The Liverpool man is once again leading the charts going into the final day of the competition. His twenty-two goals put him on top of the pile, two ahead of the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sergio Aguero.

The Egyptian winger is also joint tenth in terms of assists provided and has eight to his name. He has contributed to a total of thirty goals so far for the Merseysiders.

AM: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Raheem Sterling is being heralded as the man for the big occasions after the English star went through another remarkable Premier League campaign.

The former Liverpool star has scored seventeen times in the league so far this season. He has also provided ten assists to add to his overall goal contribution tally.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old took home two individual awards this season, after he was named the PFA Young Player of the Year and the FWA Player of the Year. However, none of those would matter in the end if he is unable to get his hands on the Premier League trophy.

AM: Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

The big talking point from the PFA awards ceremony was the exclusion of Eden Hazard from the Team of the Year. Nevertheless, the Chelsea man makes our best eleven of this campaign.

Hazard has been brilliant for Chelsea throughout the campaign and has sixteen goals to his name. He is also the league leader in assists, having provided fifteen already. A combined total of thirty-one goal contributions also makes him the league leader in this particular stat.

ST: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Another year, another appearance for Sergio Aguero in the team of the season. The Argentine forward has been prolific for Manchester City since his move back in 2011 from Atletico Madrid.

Aguero has been lethal for the Citizens yet again, providing twenty goals from the front. Surprisingly, the Argentine has also helped his teammates often this season, assisting on seven different occasions in the Premier League.

Substitutes

Ederson Moraes (Manchester City)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace)

Nathan Ake (Bournemouth)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Diogo Jota (Wolves)

Raul Jimenez (Wolves)

(Stats taken from the first thirty-seven games of the 2018/19 Premier League season)