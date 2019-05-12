Reports: Manchester United superstar duo the reason behind animosity in dressing room

Manchester United have been struggling both on and off the field recently and reports of a dressing room unrest have been doing the rounds too.

With quite a few players unhappy with the pay disparity and the incentives being showered upon a couple of stars. Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba are reportedly the stars who are at the centre of the dispute.

Both Pogba and Sanchez are paid very handsomely compared to others and on top of that, earn goal incentives as well. While the Chilean, along with his £500,000 a week wage, earns £75,000 per goal and £25,000 for every assist, the French World Cup winner gets £50,000 for a goal and £20,000 for an assist.

According to reports in The Sun, it’s because of the goal incentives, that there has been a breakdown in dressing room relationships.

“The real problem is the incentive plan. It has caused a lot of animosity and is as responsible for the lack of the recent failure of team spirit as anything else,” a source close to The Sun told them.