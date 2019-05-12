Manchester United Class of ’92 celebrate wildly as Salford City reach Football League

Manchester United legends David Beckham, Phil Neville, Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt all joined hands to own a football club, and their passion was apparent when Salford City did the unthinkable.

The club reached the English Football League for the first time in their history after winning at Wembley Stadium, and the entire class of ’92 was present to witness the incredible scenes.

Salford are up! A Football League club for the first time in their 7️⃣9️⃣-year history! pic.twitter.com/Sml3lBUMIm — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 11, 2019

There were scenes of jubilation in the stands where Beckham and co were sitting, and their excitement was obvious as they celebrated a remarkable achievement.

The reaction of the owners was documented on BT Sport as the camera often cut to the likes of Neville and Beckham celebrating like mad, with Gary Neville even sharing the dressing room celebrations later on via his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram 🙏 Team @salfordcityfc A post shared by Gary Neville (@gneville2) on May 11, 2019 at 10:23am PDT

All in all, a night to remember for everyone associated with Salford City FC.