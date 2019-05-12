Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola makes final decision on his future

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has announced that he will stay on the club for at least another two years, regardless of whether or not he will win trophies this season.

The announcement has reportedly come at a time when it was feared by the club’s management, that Guardiola was tempted by a move to Juventus this summer. The Bianconeris wanted the Spaniard to replace Massimiliano Allegri, but now they will probably turn to Tottenham Hotspur’s boss Mauricio Pochettino, according to Express.

It was earlier this week that Guardiola apparently told close acquaintances that he will be staying on at the Etihad Stadium at least until the summer of 2021, which is when his current contract expires. Sources also report that he is looking for an extension in his contract time, as he is desperate to win the Champions League with the Sky Blues.

Meanwhile, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager admitted that it would be a massive achievement for the club to retain the Premier League.

“I’m not going to change my opinion on what we have done,” he said.

“But of course, to get more credit, you have to win. We saw in the Champions League, when you are out, everybody destroyed the teams, destroyed the managers, destroyed clubs, [even though] they are doing well. We know the life in which we live. I know we will be judged. We have to win.”

“First of all it’s a dream to be here. I didn’t expect it when we were seven points behind against this Liverpool to be in the position we are now. So that’s why it’s a dream come true. We’ve shown many things but now is not the moment to say how well we’ve done. We have the chance to be champions if we win our game and that’s what we have to do,” he concluded.

Manchester City will make history on Sunday, if they win the Premier League for the second season in a row. A win against Brighton and Hove Albion is all that they need to finish the season as Champions with 98 points, as second-placed Liverpool will only get to 97 points if they win their corresponding fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Quotes via Express.