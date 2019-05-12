Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals hard punishment for unfit Manchester United players next season

Manchester United are in desperate need of rebuilding, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been tasked with bringing the players back to their best.

The Norwegian may have been the smiling assassin during his playing days, but he certainly has some needle about him, as the players are finding out very soon.

United have been found wanting in terms of their fitness towards the end of this season, and Solskjaer has made it crystal clear that any player who cannot keep up, won’t travel with the squad for their pre-season tour.

IN or OUT? – Manchester United face critical summer transfer window

“They have all got their programmes to do over the summer,” Solskjaer said. “We expect them to be ready to go on July 1 when we start.”

“We’re not going to use the first 10 days to build them up, they should be ready to go.”

“We have a longer ­summer break than any of the other challengers and have to use that as an ­advantage. It’s not like a threat – but whoever’s not ready on July 1 will probably stay and not travel with us on tour.”

“We only want and need players we can use over there.”

“Yes, they all have individual programmes. Some need strength, some need cardiovascular stuff, it’s all different.”

“For me, as a player, the last two weeks before we came into pre-season, that was my time to try to get fit to impress the gaffer when I started back.”

United will hope their pre-season tour can trim the fat and get them ready for the upcoming season.