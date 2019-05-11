Ander Herrera reveals why he chose to leave Manchester United

Manchester United confirmed the departure of Ander Herrera on May 11. The Spaniard leaves the Red Devils after five years and is now expected to move to France with Paris Saint Germain. But before that, Herrera sat down with the club’s official website in a final interview, revealing why he chose to leave Old Trafford.

Ander Herrera will be finally cutting his ties with Manchester United after five years with the club. The Red Devils announced his departure in a short video via Twitter on May 11, in which the Spaniard talked about his experience at Old Trafford.

He later sat down with the club website to give a more in-depth interview about his decision to leave the club, stating that sometimes you have to move on.

“This is a sad moment to be honest because I’ve enjoyed the last five years at this club so much, but I’m here to announce that I’m moving and I will not be a Manchester United player next season,” Herrera told Manchester United’s website.

“Of course, I have a message for the fans because they have been incredible with me. I have so much to thank all of them for – they have given me so much love and support. As I said before, this is not an easy day or an easy decision but sometimes in life, you have to take decisions.

“Sometimes the timing is just not right and you have to move on. I don’t want to be sad, I want to thank all the fans for all they have done for me in the last five years. I have enjoyed so much playing for this club, I have felt so privileged to represent this club every time I have done it.”

The Spaniard still hasn’t announced where he will be heading next. Although widespread reports have claimed that he is set for a move to Paris Saint Germain, after failing to come to terms with a new deal with Manchester United.