WATCH: Jurgen Klopp cannot stop laughing when he learns Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to copy his style of play

Jurgen Klopp has done a magnificent job with Liverpool this season, and may well win the Premier League and UEFA Champions League (UCL) double if things go his way.

That in mind, a number of top managers would surely want to pick up a thing or two from the German’s methods, and Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is apparently no different.

In a recent interview with Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjorndalen, Klopp is constantly questioned about Solskjaer and his admiration for the Liverpool manager’s methods, to which Klopp can only laugh.

According to Bjorndalen, Solskjaer said – “I studied Klopp in Dortmund and his football is something we would like to adapt, especially the speed and intensity in his attacking play.”

To this, Klopp tried to calm the situation by bringing up the United-Liverpool rivalry saying: “He’s Manchester United! He cannot say that he likes the manager of Liverpool.”

Needless to say, Bjorndalen continued to rile Klopp up with mentions of Solskjaer admiring him to which poor Klopp could only laugh sheepishly.

All in all, an excellent banter-filled interview this.