Herrera confirms United departure amid PSG links

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera posted a goodbye message to supporters on the club’s official Twitter account.

Ander Herrera has announced his departure from Manchester United amid reports he will join Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who was named the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year by United fans in 2016-17, has made 132 Premier League appearances during five seasons at Old Trafford but has become the first player to confirm he is leaving with others expected to follow as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revamps his squad.

Herrera has started 16 of United’s league matches this season, struggling to hold down a regular place as he once did under Jose Mourinho.

In an emotional video message posted via the club’s official Twitter account, Herrera said: “There is red in my heart. I knew it from the first time I played here and in the moment that I started to wear it.

“A club with thousands of fans that respect and remember all the players who give everything.

“I felt special when I heard my name chanted. I felt proud when the fans decided I was part of this incredible history.

“Every time I represented this club, in every game, in wins and losses, even when I couldn’t help from the grass I understood what this club means.”

Herrera cost United a fee believed to be in the region of €37million when he arrived from Athletic Bilbao in June 2014 and became a popular figure around Old Trafford for his uncompromising, combative performances.

After failing to agree a new deal at the club, and with his contract set to expire at the end of this season, it is understood that he has negotiated a lucrative switch to Ligue 1 champions PSG.

In April he told Spanish media outlet ABC that he would “continue playing in a big team”, and should his move to Paris transpire he will be playing Champions League football next season while United miss out.

As he prepared for his final game as a United player against Cardiff City at Old Trafford on Sunday, Herrera said: “I am going to remember each of the almost 200 matches that I have played with this jersey because playing for the greatest club in England has been a true honour.

“Thanks for these amazing five years!”