Manchester United’s ‘rose’ themed 2019/20 third kit leaks online

Only one day remains before the 2018/19 Premier League season is over. And it has been a forgettable one for Manchester United fans. Nevertheless, the Red Devils are already looking towards the new season, which will bring with it new players and new kits, one of which has leaked online.

The Manchester United third kit for the 2019/20 season has leaked online. As put forward by Footyheadlines, the alternate shirt is completely black and features rose designs all over the front and the backside.

The uniform itself pays tribute to the Manchester rose as well as the Red Devils’ 1909 FA Cup final over Bristol City, during which they sported a white shirt with a rose symbol.

The kit also features orange accents in the form of the Adidas and the Manchester United logo. Meanwhile, the primary sponsor Chevrolet and the shoulder sponsor Kohler are displayed in white. Black shorts and black socks complete the look.

The Manchester United third kit is set to launch in May 2019. However, questions remain over which players will get a chance to sport the new uniform next season.

According to several reports, the Old Trafford outfit is getting ready for a mass clearout with the likes of Ander Herrera, Antonio Valencia, Juan Mata, and Paul Pogba on their way out.