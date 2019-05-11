Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri gives his final verdict on Eden Hazard’s future

Premier League side Chelsea will end the 2018-19 season on a fairly good note, having reached the finals of two cups – the Carabao Cup and more importantly, the Europa League. They also look to finish third in the Premier League, and have also assured their qualification to the Champions League for 2019-20.

Despite all this success, however, the Blues’ boss Maurizio Sarri is still not convinced that he can keep star performer Eden Hazard in his Chelsea side in the next season as well.

The Belgian had a terrific season overall, as he narrow missed the cut to make it into the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA)’s Team of the Year for 2018-19. Hazard played major roles in most of Chelsea’s wins but has lately been subjected to change of mind amid interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

As it stands now, Hazard is keen on a transfer to Real Madrid in a switch which he has publicly described as a ‘dream move’, as it would allow him the chance to play under childhood idol Zinedine Zidane.

Meanwhile, Sarri reflected on the possibility of keeping him next season as well, and he did not sound confident while speaking about it.

“I don’t know. If Hazard is thinking that the history here is finished, then in his mind it is finished. I can try to speak to him but it is not easy. It’s not easy because of course, I want Hazard, but I want Hazard with a very high level of motivation,” Sarri said.

“As you know you have to ask the club because I am not in control of the market. I am not in charge of the renewal of the contract so I am not able to answer. I can only speak to the player but like a father, not like a manager.”

“Also if I speak to him, I will not tell you anything. It’s a discussion between a father and a son,” he concluded.

Quotes via Goal.