Choudhury fined £5,000 by FA over social media posts

The FA has confirmed it has fined Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury over past offensive comments made on social media.

Hamza Choudhury has been fined by the Football Association and ordered to attend an educational course after he was charged with misconduct for social media posts.

Leicester City midfielder Choudhury apologised for messages he wrote on Twitter in 2013 and 2014 that included references to race, suicide and women’s football.

The FA charged the 21-year-old with misconduct and has now fined Choudhury £5,000.

“Comments posted by the Leicester City player on social media between 20/06/13 and 10/05/14, which included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or sexual orientation, were found to be abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute,” the FA confirmed on Friday.

“The midfielder was also warned as to his future conduct.”