Solskjaer expecting Herrera announcement soon

Ander Herrera’s future has been in doubt for several weeks and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects a conclusion soon.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expecting Ander Herrera to make an announcement over his future soon, having been strongly linked with Paris Saint-Germain.

Herrera joined United in 2014 from Athletic Bilbao and won the club’s Player of the Year award in 2016-17, but his contract expires at the end of the season.

He fell out of favour under Jose Mourinho, while he has struggled with injuries lately, but Herrera enjoyed a resurgence following Solskjaer’s initial appointment in December.

United reportedly baulked at Herrera’s contract demands, however, and PSG are reported to have agreed a deal with him for the start of next season, with Solskjaer expecting the 29-year-old to confirm what his future holds soon.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s visit of Cardiff City in the final game of the Premier League season, Solskjaer said: “Ander might play, I don’t know yet.

“We haven’t picked the team, and he’s probably going to announce himself later on where he’s going to continue his football.”

United can finish no higher than fifth, with their chances of Champions League qualification over.