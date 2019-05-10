BREAKING: Manchester United confirm assistant manager to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Mike Phelan has officially confirmed as the assistant manager of Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to a release by the club.

The club had been in extended negotiations with the man who was once Sir Alex Ferguson’s number two, in an effort to confirm his role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s backroom team.

However, per reports, Phelan had refused to commit to the club until and unless certain promises were made regarding the scouting structure and the potential hire of a technical director.

Incidentally, Phelan himself was heavily linked with the technical director job and at a stage, even touted to be involved in a dual role that would have seen his inputs parlay into the boardroom as well as onto the training pitch.

However, it would seem that United have decided that his role would be confined to that of an assistant manager. Phelan was still under contract with the Australian side Central Coast Mariners but that is now expected to be terminated as he confirms his full time future to the English giants once again.

This is what he had to say regarding the appointment:

I am thrilled to be back as Assistant Manager. Manchester United has been a huge part of my life since I joined as a player in 1989 and I am delighted to be able to continue that relationship in this key role.