Reports: Premier League giants to replace coach despite reaching two finals in one season

Reaching two tournament finals in a single season is apparently not enough criteria for Premier League giants Chelsea to think of retaining their coach, as they are reportedly lining up managerial replacements for Maurizio Sarri next season.

Chelsea participated in four competitions this season – the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Europa League and the Carabao Cup. While they lost to Manchester City in penalties in the Carabao Cup final, they will line up to face Arsenal in the Europa League finals later this month, on May 29.

Both Chelsea and Manchester City were locked in a 0-0 stalemate at the end of regulation time and extra time in the Carabao Cup final. Manchester City then won 4-3 in the shootout that followed. The match will be remembered for Kepa Arrizabalaga’s unforgettable antics at the end of extra time, as he blatantly refused to be subbed off, much to Sarri’s shock and agitation.

On Thursday, the Blues overcame the threat of German stalwarts Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semifinal, as Luka Jovic of Frankfurt equalized Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s effort to tie the score 1-1. After regular time and extra time came penalties, where Arrizabalaga turned hero for the Blues by saving two of Frankfurt’s attempts.

Meanwhile, it appears that Maurizio Sarri has delivered more than what many might have expected of him, but Chelsea is still looking to replace him next summer, as per Goal.

In addition to reaching the finals of two tournaments, Sarri has also enabled Chelsea to be eligible for Champions League qualification for 2019-20, as they stand third in Premier League standings with just one gameweek remaining.

Despite all the above-mentioned success, Goal reports that Sarri may not be possessing the confidence of the players in the dressing room, or of the fans.

For instance, tension hung in the air on Thursday night as Sarri lost the crowd by substituting the popular Loftus-Cheek for Ross Barkley. Many Chelsea fans even chanted “f*** Sarriball” among other negative things against their manager.

AFC Ajax’ Erik Ten Hag is one of the managers in Chelsea’s shortlisted set of candidates set to replace the former Napoli manager next season, says Goal.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Chelsea have failed to keep good relations with several managers in the past. For instance, they sacked Antonio Conte last season despite winning them the Premier League title in the previous season. As a result, Sarri’s job may well be under threat, just as per the reports.